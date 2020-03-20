CNET también está disponible en español.

Save the world as a tech savvy spider in Apple Arcade's new game

Spyder is available to play on Apple Arcade now.

Use your size to your advantage and don't get caught.

 Apple

Apple Arcade added Spyder from Sumo Digital to its growing catalog of over 100 games on Friday. In Spyder, you must save the world as Agent 8 -- a sophisticated miniature robot spider deployed by the British Spy Agency. 

Use all of your built-in spy gadgets, gizmos and tools as you scurry to sabotage the dastardly plans from S.I.N, an evil organization bent on destroying the world.

With Apple Arcade's release in September, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 a month (£4.99, AU$7.99) and lets you play 100 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV. Content has started rolling out for Mac as well. 