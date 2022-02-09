Save on Valentine's Day jewelry, flowers and wine

Deal Savings Price









You might be tempted to think there's still a lot of time before Valentine's Day, but remember that it falls on a Monday this year, and many people will opt to celebrate early over the weekend. If you haven't gotten around to getting a gift, don't fret; we've gathered all the deals that will still get shipped in time. These ideas can fit any budget so you don't have to feel overstretched trying to get something great.

Proflowers An elegantly mixed bouquet with a dozen farm fresh roses set in a clear glass ginger vase will show them how you feel. Shop Proflowers this Valentine's Day and you can find fresh Valentine's flowers and gifts for $50 or less. Get free shipping with a ShopRunner membership (free trial).

Edible Arrangements Make their day with this arrangement made from strawberries, pineapple slices and chocolates. The "bouquet" comes with both chocolate-dipped and fresh strawberries in addition to a XO Belgian chocolate pop. Right now you can get $10 off at Edible Arrangements when you use code PROOF, minimum order $59.

Wine.com Nothing pairs better with chocolate than a great bottle of wine, well, perhaps three great bottles. Set the mood this Valentine's Day with Wine.com's Vine to Bar Wine and Chocolate Pairing set for only $99. Make their night in extra-memorable with three wines that come with a custom-pairing chocolate gift box. Wine.com has also prepared a video guide featuring a master sommelier and chocolatier to help guide you through the tasting. Check out its Valentine's Day selections for even more gift ideas. New users can get $20 off their first order of $100 or more when they use code NEW2020.

Blue Nile Get this striking heart-shaped pendant for your special person this Valentine's Day. Featuring a radiant garnet set in a frame of diamonds and 18k white gold. This brilliant necklace is now only $577 (30% off with code VDAY22), comes with free returns and is guaranteed to arrive on time. While you're there, be sure to check out the Blue Nile Valentine's Day sale for more great offers on jewelry.

Macy's Simple diamond earrings add a bit of refinement to every occasion, and these 14-karat gold earrings are sure to delight. Get these classic pieces now for only $699, originally $3,000. Also available in white gold. Shop the Macy's Jewelry Sale this week and you can get up to 65% off Valentine's Day gifts.

