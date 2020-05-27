Coway Bidetmega 150 is an easy way to help you save on TP

Coway

With the seemingly never-ending demand for toilet paper, people are looking for solutions. One novel way to combat this issue is with a bidet like the Bidetmega 150 announced Monday. Aimed at buyers looking for something a little more budget-friendly, it has features you'd find in both the higher-end 200 and 400 models but priced at $399.

That's still pricey, however. I own a Coway Bidetmega 200 and it has definitely cut down on toilet paper usage in our home, which in the end has saved me money. I haven't used the new 150, but the design is similar and my only real issue is that it unavoidably puts components at the back of the seat, so some of your seating area is lost. The 200 was relatively simple to install using common household tools, and the 150 is apparently the same.

The seat is very lightweight, comfortable and has an antislam lid. The Bidetmega 150 comes with a touchpad control that features icons displaying what each button is for and also has braille for the vision impaired. The seat comes in both oval and round to fit the most common toilets. The control pad allows users to adjust the nozzle position, water pressure, water temperature and seat warmer, and there's also a dedicated button for children.

The main difference from the 150 to the 200 is the Bidetmega 150 has a nightlight. The 200, on the other hand, is a dual-nozzle model compared to the 150's single one. Regardless, both seats are partially self-cleaning, blasting high-pressure water through the nozzle to remove any contaminants as it flushes. The rest of the seat requires a human touch.

The Coway Bidetmega 150 is available to buy directly from the company's site.