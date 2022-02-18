Save on Handbags, Wallets and More During Kate Spade's 24-Hour Sale

Photos by Kate Spade/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

During Kate Spade's 24-hour sale, there are a ton of great of deals that you won't want to miss out on. First and foremost, everything that was on sale before is still . And if you spend $175 or more, you'll receive a free stylish tote. But wait, there is more. Starting today, if you spend $125 or more and use the code SALE10, you'll receive an additional 10% off until Feb. 24.

Your next question is probably whether or not you can combine all of these deals, and the answer is yes. Because the 75% discount is automatic, there is nothing you need to do to take advantage of it. For the tote, you must spend $175, which means that even if you apply the coupon code SALE10 for an additional 10% savings, you will still be required to spend $175. So, if you don't meet the minimum requirements for the tote, you'll still need to purchase another item to qualify for the free gift.

Having said that, there is more than simply handbags for sale; there is also jewelry. However, if none of the items during the 24-hour sale appeal to you, there are things on that you can purchase that would still qualify you for the trendy tote but will not qualify you for the 10% discount.