It's Day 2 of CNET's 10 Days of Deals! (In case you missed Day 1, it's still available and still awesome.) This week and next, I'll be bringing you some amazing exclusives -- great stuff for yourself and your gift list.

Today I'm giving you the gift of paying less for your next pair of glasses -- perhaps considerably less, depending on what you paid last time. See, the frames and lens you buy at your local optical shop are insanely overpriced. Don't take my word for it; check out this informative (and hilarious) Adam Ruins Everything clip:

Assuming you already have your prescription in-hand, you can save a lot by buying eyeglasses online. Indeed, I recently ordered a backup pair from DiscountGlasses.com, and was so happy with both the price I paid and the frames I received, I asked it to put together an exclusive deal.

Which it did. From now until Nov. 10, you can save 30 percent on your DiscountGlasses.com order with promo code CNET30. Make that an extra 30 percent -- the code works on top of any existing sale price.

The company offers a ton of frame styles and lens options. There's a "virtual try-on" tool so you can get a fair idea of what the frames will look like on your face. If you're concerned about entering your prescription information correctly, you can leave those fields blank and the DiscountGlasses.com folks will call your eye doctor to get the numbers.

I particularly like the return policy: You've got a full 365 days to return your glasses for a refund, and it'll even pay for shipping.

I wear progressives and have some pretty funky prescription numbers, so I was pessimistically expecting a less-than-perfect result -- especially considering that my final price was one-sixth what I paid for my last pair. But as noted above, my glasses were perfect out of the box, and they're now my primary, not backup, pair. (Your mileage may vary, of course.)

If you've never tried online eyeglasses before, here's your chance to get savings on top of savings.

