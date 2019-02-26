Save $99 on the current-gen iPad Pro 11 and 12.9

Happy Random Tuesday in February! To celebrate, Amazon has lopped $99 off the price of current-gen iPad Pro tablets -- both the 11- and 12.9-inch models.
That's on the heels of yesterday's iPad deal (which is still running, FYI): The current-gen iPad 9.7 (Wi-Fi, 32GB) for just $250.
But if you want bleeding-edge iPads, the fancy-schmancy 2018 Pro models, here you go: For a limited time, the iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) is $699.99. It's available in silver and space gray.See it at Amazon
You can also get the iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $899.99, also in your choice of silver or space gray.See it at Amazon
Although a $100 discount may not seem huge, it's actually pretty rare outside a big holiday event -- and both these prices are the lowest Amazon has offered since it starting selling these iPads.
If Amazon isn't your bag, Best Buy has the same sale prices in effect.
