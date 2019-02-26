Save $99 on the current-gen iPad Pro 11 and 12.9

Sarah Tew/CNET

Happy Random Tuesday in February! To celebrate, Amazon has lopped $99 off the price of current-gen iPad Pro tablets -- both the 11- and 12.9-inch models.

That's on the heels of yesterday's iPad deal (which is still running, FYI): The current-gen iPad 9.7 (Wi-Fi, 32GB) for just $250.

But if you want bleeding-edge iPads, the fancy-schmancy 2018 Pro models, here you go: For a limited time, the iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) is $699.99. It's available in silver and space gray.

You can also get the iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $899.99, also in your choice of silver or space gray.

Although a $100 discount may not seem huge, it's actually pretty rare outside a big holiday event -- and both these prices are the lowest Amazon has offered since it starting selling these iPads.

If Amazon isn't your bag, Best Buy has the same sale prices in effect.

Now playing: Watch this: iPad Pro: Is it a computer now?

