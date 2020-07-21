Save $86 on a BlitzWolf ergo gaming chair with footrest

BlitzWolf

Racing-style gaming chairs are all the rage these days, and for good reason -- they're comfortable as heck. And since you can control the high back's recline on these seats, you can force yourself to sit properly, with decent posture, whether you're working or gaming. You don't have to spend a fortune on a gaming chair, either. BlitzWolf's BW-CG1 lists for $176 and is selling for $110 at Banggood. Right now, you can get the when you apply discount code BGUSGC1 at checkout. That's a total of $86 off.

The BW-GC1 makes no secret about its gaming pedigree with a classic racing chair profile and an immistakable two-tone color scheme. It leans into ergonomics with a neck pillow and adjustable lumbar pillow (both are detachable) and a maximum recline angle of 150 degrees, which is far enough back to take a mid-afternoon nap. The seat height is adjustable from 18.9 inches to 23.6 inches, and you get a retractable footrest as well. The whole chair sits on a 5-point pedestal with rolling casters. The armrests are integrated and non-adjustable, though.

This is a solidly middle-of-the-road seat that is currently clocking in at a bargain price. Of course, you shouldn't expect quite the same high-end experience as you'll get with a chair like one from SecretLab, but it's a great value for the price nonetheless. It's built from a combination of metal and plastic components (the frame is metal) and you'll be sitting on an easily cleaned PVC surface supported by thick cushions. BlitzWolf says the maximum load on this chair is a surprisingly robust 330 pounds. And you can claim the chair in your choice of black, red or blue.

