Save $80 on three Echo Dots from Amazon

Ry Crist/CNET

A Dot for every room. If you are looking to outfit your home with a drove of Echo Dots, then now is a good time to put that plan into action.

Amazon is currently running a discount where you can get three third-generation Echo Dots for $70. That's $80 off of their list price of $50 each, but amounts to $50 in savings from their current discounted price of $40 each on Amazon. Still, the deal works out to just $23.33 per Dot. Only want one? That's currently $40, or $10 off the usual price.

Now, if you can wait, note that we'd expect the Dot to return closer to its Black Friday low of $30 when Amazon Prime Day hits in July. But that's months away.

And just to be clear, the third-generation Echo Dot is the latest version of Amazon's puck-shaped, voice-activated smart speaker. The third-generation Echo Dot looks and sounds better than previous generations and supports Amazon's stereo-pairing feature that lets you use two Dots together to rock out in stereo sound -- or, better yet, pair them with the Echo Sub for bigger, booming bass.

Lastly, Amazon's three-pack Echo Dot deal is good for any of the three color choices: charcoal, heather gray or sandstone. You can mix and match colors and still get the three-pack deal.

