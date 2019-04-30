Save 75% on ThinkGeek clearance items and 25% on everything else

Enlarge Image ThinkGeek

Calling all geeks! (Nerds, too.) In the market for some merch, either for yourself or for some dads and/or grads? This is the deal to see.

Today only, and while supplies last, every ThinkGeek clearance item is marked 75% off. You'll also get 25% off everything in your cart -- including those clearance items, which brings your total clearance savings to 81%!

As of this writing, there are hundreds of items in the virtual Clearance aisle: shirts, bags, gadgets, games, electronics and so on.

For example, what desk would be complete without the Cube-Works Self-Destruct USB 3.0 Hub? It normally sells for $55, so with the clearance and added discounts, it should be priced at just $10.45.

I'll also be eyeballing the Star Trek TNG Corridor Door Cover (because I'm just that big a nerd), which should land at $5.70 (regularly $30).

Take note, however, that the regular shipping rules still apply: It's free only if your cart total hits at least $50.

In my experience, these ThinkGeek sales result in fast sellouts, so if there's something that catches your eye, grab it quick.

