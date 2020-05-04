Save $70 on a Eufy vacuum cleaner or $20 on a smart scale for Mother's Day

With Mother's Day right around the corner, this is a good time to find deals on household appliances and gadgets like vacuum cleaners. And while I am not crazy about that association -- I like to think that there are things you can buy mom other than flowers and vacuum cleaners -- the reality is that you can get a good deal right now. Eufy, for example, has slashed prices on a number of products in its stable this week, so if you're looking for a robot vacuum cleaner, a cordless vacuum or even a smart scale, you can save up to 33% on certain items. Here are the most interesting sale items I could find.

Eufy Where ordinarily you'd pay $220, you can save $70 on this robo-vacuum when you apply discount code EUFYVAC58 at checkout. CNET called the RoboVac 11S the best value in vacuums in a recent roundup of the best vacuums of 2020. It's very slim (just 2.85 inches high) but offers relatively quiet operation and 1,300 pascals of suction power.

Eufy You'll instantly recognize the Eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity as a convenient and comfortable cordless stick vacuum design. It runs for about 40 minutes on a charge (or 8 minutes in deep-cleaning Max-Mode), and the battery is easy to swap out, so you don't need to wait for a charge to keep cleaning. Regularly $300, you can get it now for $230 when you apply discount code EUFYVACS at checkout.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apply discount code EUFYSCALE at checkout to get the SmartScale P1 for $30. Though it's inexpensive, Eufy's Smart Scale remains a favorite at CNET. The Smart Scale earned the rating of best overall, in fact, in our recent roundup of the best smart scales for 2020.

