Save $7 on your next DoorDash order, plus more money-saving food delivery offers

Just because we're stuck at home doesn't mean our tastebuds have to be. Let your palate do the traveling thanks to these money-saving codes from DoorDash, GrubHub and more. And thanks to DoorDash's gifting option, you can help friends and family expand their culinary horizon by ordering meals they wouldn't think to try on their own. Start a Zoom and turn it into a dinner and a movie, especially with all the upcoming releases in March.

DoorDash New DoorDash users can get $7 off their first order over $15 using our exclusive code USAFFIL7OFF. Signup promotions like these are rare, so grab this one while you can. Offer good until March 31st. A $0 delivery fee for the first month deal is still running as well if you need a little more incentive to get onboard the food delivery train.

GrubHub Get 25% off your first order of $15 or more when you apply code AFF25. You can also try code AFF7 for orders of $12 or more to save $7. Both codes are valid only for new customers. These offers may require you to download the GrubHub app.

Seamless New customers can get $10 off their next order of $15 or more using code SEAMLESS10. Current users can sign up for a 14-day trial of Seamless Plus for free (regularly $10 a month). With Seamless Plus, you'll get unlimited free delivery from selected restaurants and access to special offers.

Postmates New Postmates customers can use code CNET5OFF to get $5 off their next five orders (minimum order value of $15), for a total of $25 in savings. Alternately, new users can skip the delivery fees by signing up with code GETFOOD and get $100 in credits.

Starbucks Need to satisfy your fast-food fix? Order McDonald's from Uber Eats and use code MCDS2021 to save $5. Valid for new Uber Eats customers only.

