SpaceX Starship launch Space hurricane Pokemon Go on HoloLens 2 Dolly Parton, vaccine and Jolene Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Cup Stimulus checks: Major differences
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save $7 on your next DoorDash order, plus more money-saving food delivery offers

Life can be exhausting, so relax and order in with these great deals from Grubhub, Postmates, Seamless and Uber Eats.

Listen
- 00:51
Deal
Savings
Price

Just because we're stuck at home doesn't mean our tastebuds have to be. Let your palate do the traveling thanks to these money-saving codes from DoorDash, GrubHub and more. And thanks to DoorDash's gifting option, you can help friends and family expand their culinary horizon by ordering meals they wouldn't think to try on their own. Start a Zoom and turn it into a dinner and a movie, especially with all the upcoming releases in March.

Read more: HBO Max: How to watch Tom and Jerry, Snyder Cut and everything else to know

See more coupon codes: CNET coupons

DoorDash

Get $7 off with code USAFFIL7OFF
DoorDash

New DoorDash users can get $7 off their first order over $15 using our exclusive code USAFFIL7OFF. Signup promotions like these are rare, so grab this one while you can. Offer good until March 31st. A $0 delivery fee for the first month deal is still running as well if you need a little more incentive to get onboard the food delivery train.

See all DoorDash coupons

GrubHub

Get 25% off with code AFF25
GrubHub

Get 25% off your first order of $15 or more when you apply code AFF25. You can also try code AFF7 for orders of $12 or more to save $7. Both codes are valid only for new customers. These offers may require you to download the GrubHub app.

See all GrubHub coupons

Seamless

Get $10 off with code SEAMLESS10
Seamless

New customers can get $10 off their next order of $15 or more using code SEAMLESS10. Current users can sign up for a 14-day trial of Seamless Plus for free (regularly $10 a month). With Seamless Plus, you'll get unlimited free delivery from selected restaurants and access to special offers.

See all Seamless coupons

Postmates

Get $5 off your next five orders with code CNET5OFF
Postmates

New Postmates customers can use code CNET5OFF to get $5 off their next five orders (minimum order value of $15), for a total of $25 in savings. Alternately, new users can skip the delivery fees by signing up with code GETFOOD and get $100 in credits.

See all Postmates coupons

Uber Eats

Get $5 off a McDonald's order with code MCDS2021
Starbucks

Need to satisfy your fast-food fix? Order McDonald's from Uber Eats and use code MCDS2021 to save $5. Valid for new Uber Eats customers only.

See all Uber Eats coupons

Read more: Best healthy meal delivery services for 2021

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.