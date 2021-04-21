Save 65% on the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio and turn your iPad Pro 11-inch into a laptop

Apple

Want to use your iPad Pro in place of a laptop? At one time, using an iPad as a laptop would have been crazy, but not anymore -- the iPad Pro is certainly big enough, and the OS, various apps and even accessories have caught up as well. You'll need a keyboard of course, and ideally you'll want a model that takes advantage of your iPad Pro's Smart Connector, which eliminates the need for Bluetooth pairing and keyboard charging. If you're still rocking the first-generation iPad Pro 11-inch model (from 2018), I have some good news: While supplies last, Daily Steals is offering the when you apply promo code CNETAPLK at checkout.

That's $130 off the list price and around $100 off the best price on a new keyboard I could find at Amazon. Interestingly, this is about the same price as a refurbished Folio Case on Amazon -- this is a new keyboard in original retail packaging, so it's quite the deal. It comes with a full one-year warranty.

I need to reiterate that this is for the first-gen iPad Pro 11-inch. It doesn't fit last year's second-gen iPad Pro because the back is designed differently.

This Folio Case attaches magnetically to the back of the iPad Pro and uses Apple's Smart Connector. You'll never have to pair it with your iPad -- it just connects automatically -- and it charges by drawing power from the iPad via the connector. You can also stand the iPad up at two different viewing angles.

The casing protects both the front and back of the iPad. An auto-wake feature allows you to flip open your iPad and start typing, and the iPad goes back to sleep if you close the case.

