Save $60 on the versatile Yoga Smart Tab Android tablet

What do you get when you cross an ordinary tablet with a smart screen? Something like the Yoga Smart Tab, which you can carry around to watch YouTube or read Kindle books, but also set down on its stand and use with Google Assistant as if it were a Nest Hub. Usually $250, the from Lenovo right now when you apply discount code EXTRAFIVE at checkout. And if you use cash-back service Rakuten, you get 7% cash back, which is like getting it for $177. This deal is about $10 better than it was when I told you about it yesterday, thanks to the new discount code.

The Yoga Smart Tab has a 10.1-inch Full HD touchscreen display and 64GB of storage. It's also equipped with a 5-megapixel camera in front and an 8-megapixel camera in back, and has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. In other words, it's a solid Android tablet that leans into being an entertainment device, thanks to the large screen and integrated 2-watt JBL speakers that radiate out of the round base.

But it's the kickstand that makes this tablet unusual: Pop it out and you can set this down on a tabletop or counter to do double duty as a smart display. It has Google Assistant built in, and a trio of far-field microphones can pick up your voice from across the room.

What do you think about the Smart Tab? CNET hasn't reviewed this model, so if you have any hands-on experience with it, sound off in the comments.

