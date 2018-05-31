Sarah Tew/CNET

I have a family vacation coming up, and I always like to bring a speaker so we can enjoy some tunes while lazing around. Ah, but which speaker?

Maybe this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Tribit XSound Go portable Bluetooth speaker is $29.87 when you apply promo code BTS20BLK. It normally sells for $36.

Not a mammoth savings, no, but the speaker was already a steal; David Carnoy said as much in his XSound Go review. And it's easy to see why: It's fully waterproof, it plays for up to 24 hours on a charge and it "sounds good for its size and price." Now that price is a little lower. Sounds like a win in my book. Eh? Eh?

