Save 52% or more on Levi's jeans at Amazon

Levi's is one of the most well-known brands for jeans, and it's not hard to see why -- both its denim and high-quality construction are well-known trademarks.

There are several types of men's jeans on sale, including Levi's men's and the . While these jeans are great for the brand alone, but here's some insight on both pair that you should know:

Original fit jeans are available up to size 44W x 30L, while relaxed fit jeans are available up to size 44W x 32L



Original fit is limited in big and tall sizes, and isn't available for relaxed fit



There are 40 colors available in the original fit, and five in the relaxed fit (depending on the size)



Both pairs have a straight leg and sit at the waist, but the relaxed fit is a little looser to offer you more room

If you're searching for a great pair of jeans for yourself or someone else, take a look at these two offers while they're still available.

Editors' note (1:56 p.m. PT): This story has been updated to correct the percentage of savings, which was previously underestimated in the headline.