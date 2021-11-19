Save 52% or more on Levi's jeans at Amazon

Levi's is one of the most well-known brands for jeans, and it's not hard to see why -- both its denim and high-quality construction are well-known trademarks.
There are several types of men's jeans on sale, including Levi's men's 501 Original fit jeans for $33 and the 550 relaxed fit jeans for $28. While these jeans are great for the brand alone, but here's some insight on both pair that you should know:
- Original fit jeans are available up to size 44W x 30L, while relaxed fit jeans are available up to size 44W x 32L
- Original fit is limited in big and tall sizes, and isn't available for relaxed fit
- There are 40 colors available in the original fit, and five in the relaxed fit (depending on the size)
- Both pairs have a straight leg and sit at the waist, but the relaxed fit is a little looser to offer you more room
If you're searching for a great pair of jeans for yourself or someone else, take a look at these two offers while they're still available.
Editors' note (1:56 p.m. PT): This story has been updated to correct the percentage of savings, which was previously underestimated in the headline.