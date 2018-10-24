Snap

Last month, Snap's nifty Spectacles 2 video-recording sunglasses got a makeover -- and a price bump. The new Nico and Veronica styles, which more closely resemble traditional sunglasses, hit the streets at $200. The original Spectacles 2 sell for $150.

Like the new design but not the new price? You're in luck: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Neiman Marcus has the Spectacles 2 Nico and Spectacles 2 Veronica for $150 each with promo code SAVENOW.

And here's a pro tip: Cashback service Ebates is currently offering 10 percent back on Neiman Marcus purchases, which would bring your net cost down to $135.

I've never tried any Spectacles myself, but CNET tells you everything you need to know about Spectacles 2 and the two new designs. Bottom line: This is a rare chance to score the latter for the same price as the former. Take note, however: Your order may not ship until Nov. 6.

