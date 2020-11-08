Save $50 on Apple Watch SE: Now starting at $230 at Amazon, Walmart and Target

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE were both just introduced last month. To date, we've only seen discounts of about $15 or $20 on each. But that changed late last week with sales at Target and Walmart. Both sizes of the Apple Watch SE are marked down by $50: That discount has the GPS versions of the 40mm SE starting at $230 and the 44mm models starting at $260. And as of the weekend, Amazon is now matching those prices.

The priciest, fastest and most feature-packed of the bunch, the Series 6 can measure your blood oxygen level and runs the new S6 processor. The Watch SE is the 2020 stepdown model -- it's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3, which starts at $169. Unlike the Series 3, the Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup plan that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, but you'll need to spend up for the cellular version (and an accompanying wireless plan).

Those cellular models are also on sale for $40 to $50 off.





