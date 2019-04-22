Angela Lang/CNET

The Google Pixel 3 was "the best Android phone of 2018," but the $799 price tag was likely to keep it out of reach for most buyers. And never mind the $899 starting point for the Pixel 3 XL.

Good news: Today only, you can save 50% on a Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL when you activate a new line of service on Google Fi. The Pixel 3 now starts at $399; the XL, at $449.

This offer is good for both new and existing Google Fi customers. You'll pay the discounted price at checkout; from there your only requirement is to activate service within 30 days. If you don't, you'll get charged the balance of the full price. Read the full terms of this offer here.

Everything you need to know about these phones can be found in CNET's Google Pixel 3 review and Pixel 3 XL review. Verdict: They're both awesome, though the lack of expandable memory is a bummer. If 64GB isn't enough for you, consider spending an extra $50 (on either model) to jump up to 128GB.

As for Google Fi, it's not the cheapest option out there: For $20 per month you get unlimited minutes and messages, while data runs $10 per gigabyte. However, you pay only for what you use.

This is a pretty rare deal on Google's flagship phones, so if you're interested, you've got until midnight to jump on it!

