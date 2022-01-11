OnePlus 10 Pro finally launches in China SpaceX's wild launch and catch tower How to find at-home COVID-19 tests Netflix's Kanye West film trilogy Bob's Burgers Movie trailer Best Wordle memes
Save 50% off Ulta Beauty Collection makeup

If you're on a budget, Ulta Beauty's Collection has exactly what you're looking for right now.

ulta-beauty-collection
Ulta Beauty

Do you need to restock your Ulta Beauty Collection makeup? If that's the case, you can get 50% off all Ulta Beauty Collection makeup today. While the makeup isn't as high-end as other brands Ulta sells, its Collection can still help you create the look you want with affordable prices.

See at Ulta Beauty

There are just 36 products on sale, so there isn't much to look through, but that only means it'll be easier to find what you want. Brow pencils, mascara, priming spray and other cosmetics are all on sale, but here's a few products to grab for yourself or someone who is just starting out with makeup: