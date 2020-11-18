Save 5% on Apple products and more by using the Slide cash-back app

Sarah Tew/CNET

Planning to buy an Apple product anytime soon? If you're buying it from Apple proper, there's a pretty easy way to save as much as 5%: Use that works differently than most. And it's not just for Apple purchases, either -- Slide can be used with over 150 retail and online stores.

It works like this: You connect a payment method -- Apple Pay, PayPal or a credit or debit card -- to the Slide app. When the time comes that you're ready to buy something, you use the app to purchase a gift card in the amount you need for that store. Then you pay for the item(s) using that gift card.

Doing that earns you 4% cash back. However, if you add funds prior to that process, Slide bumps you up to 5% cash back.

So, let's stick with Apple as an example. Say you've decided to buy an unlocked iPhone SE for $399. Here's how you'd go about that using Slide:

Head to the Apple site (or even an Apple store) and add the iPhone to your cart. Proceed as far as checkout, where you'll see the total price (including tax).

In the Slide app, search for Apple and choose Apple Gift Card.

Enter the total purchase amount, in this case $399 plus tax. (Note that Slide doesn't allow Apple Gift Card purchases larger than $500, so if you're buying something more expensive, you might have to do multiple cards.)

Slide will generate a digital gift card. Now simply use that card to make your purchase. Done!

This is, of course, a bit different than traditional cash-back tools like Dosh (which links directly to your credit card) and Rakuten (which tracks your purchases). For one thing, you're getting a flat 4% (or 5%) back at every store. For another, you can easily double-dip if your paired payment method offers rewards of its own.

For example, if your credit card gives you 2% back at restaurants and you use Slide for a meal at, say, Chipotle, you're getting an extra 4% (or 5%) on top of that.

Take note, however, that if you need to return something (like the aforementioned iPhone), you can't get a refund on the gift card itself. Be sure to read Slide's help-desk page regarding returns and refunds.

Want to learn more about Slide? We interviewed company CEO Jay Klauminzer in this episode of the Cheapskate Show podcast:

