Save $48 when you learn to code with a one-year subscription at Codecademy

If you're an aspiring coder -- or know someone who is -- this is a good time to sign up for a year of Codecademy, which has beginning programmers covered with a wide assortment of tutorials on the essentials of programming. Codecademy usually costs $20 per month for an annual subscription, but right now Codecademy is offering 20% off when you apply promo code LEARNFORLESS at checkout. That'll save you $48 over the course of the year.

Codecademy lets you study web development, web design, data science and a handful of other subjects. As you might expect, though, the site dives deepest in specific programming languages. You can study C++, C#, JavaScript, Java, Python, HTML and more – more than two dozen in total.

A subscription gives you unlimited access to Codecademy's tutorials, practice exercises, and in-depth projects to test your understanding of the material. Codecademy is available in a browser and via mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Want to see some of your other options? Be sure to read CNET's roundup of the best free sites for learning how to code. You'll find Codecademy on this list, but most of the school's content is behind the Pro level paywall. 

This deal runs through Sept. 23. 

