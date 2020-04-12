Save $465 on an Alienware's stunning Aurora gaming PC

Dell

Dell has a habit of swooping in with a great deal and then flying away, hardly before you realized what happened. That's happening right now with the Alienware Aurora, a great gaming rig that I've written about on numerous occasions before. This system is packed with great components, like a 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700K CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16GB of Ram and two 1TB SSDs -- one for the system drive and another for data. This particular configuration usually costs $2,250, but right now you can get this . That's a savings of $465.

The Alienware Aurora is a little spendy, to be sure, which is what one expects from Alienware, which tends to price their systems at a premium. But this system is stunning; Dell gave the case a makeover last year, and now it looks like the engine from an alien spacecraft, but in a surprisingly refined way. It's easy to open up thanks to a toolless design, and has tasteful RGB lighting as well. But the real attraction here is the innards, which can power almost any gaming or productivity session. The RTX 2070 Super GPU, for example, can handle any VR headset you can throw at it, and is real-time ray tracing ready as well.

Since this is a sale on the Dell site, there's no telling when this deal will expire. So if you're interested, jump on it now.

