Save 45% on Harman Kardon's excellent Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth speaker

Harman Kardon

It's not hard to find inexpensive Bluetooth speakers that double down on portability at the cost of aesthetics and sound quality; they're literally everywhere. If all you need is a cheap portable speaker, Amazon is chock full of options. But it's not every day we find a good deal on a premium Bluetooth speaker from an audiophile brand, so if that premise interests you, check out the when you apply promo code CNETHKOX at checkout. That's the lowest price I've ever seen on this speaker, and trounces the last deal I told you about a few months ago when it was selling for $200.

The Onyx Studio 6 currently lists for $300, but sells for as low as $200 on Amazon these days. And this newest iteration of the Onyx Studio has a lot to offer -- first and foremost, it's a really gorgeous design. And on the inside, 50 watts drive the 120mm woofer and 25mm tweeter. Moreover, it's the first in the series to offer an IPX7 waterproof rating, and it can connect to two different mobile devices at once, so two people can take turns playing DJ.

The battery delivers about eight hours of runtime on a charge -- not a huge battery life, but this is probably a better portable speaker for carrying around the house rather than taking on the road anyway, considering its size and weight (it's about a foot in diameter and 6.5 pounds).

What do you think about the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6? Have you used it, or any of the earlier versions of the Onyx family? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

This article was first published earlier this year. It has been updated to reflect the latest pricing.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.