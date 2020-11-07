Save 44% on a bundle of hot Razer gaming accessories including keyboard, mouse and headset

Razer

Is your gaming gear getting a little tired, or do you wish your mouse and keyboard was engineered to give you more of an edge in Fortnite? 'Tis the season for gift-giving, and now you can give yourself a complete gaming makeover thanks to a discounted bundle from Razer. This package includes four of Razer's signature products: the Razer Blackshark V2 gaming headset, Razer Viper RGB Optical Gaming Mouse, Razer Ornata V2 RGB Gaming Keyboard and Razer Gigantus V2 XXL Mouse Pad. I priced these out separately at Razer's own site and on Amazon, and the cheapest I could find them for was $270. But now through Black Friday, you can get the .

That's 44% off the price of these components, bought individually from Razer. (The total cost of the individual items is slightly higher at Amazon.)

Each of these components is well-reviewed and popular among serious gamers. The Blackshark, for example, is a favorite among esports players, with great audio reproduction and a reliable cardioid mic. The Razer Viper is an iconic ambidextrous lightweight mouse with among the fastest button-click response times in the business. The Razer Ornata V2 keyboard uses hybrid switches for the feel of mechanical switches combined with the quiet response of membrane switches.

This deal is only at Costco, and it's for members only, so you'll need a Costco membership to play. If you're not already a member, you can per year.

