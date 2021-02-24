Save $400 on Eargo Neo HiFi, next-generation invisible in-ear hearing aids

Eargo

It's never easy to transition to wearing hearing aids, and the stratospheric pricing that has traditionally accompanied these medical devices has not helped. Legislation passed in 2017 has enabled more affordable hearing aids to be sold directly to consumers, though, and Eargo is a company that has been at the forefront of that effort. Just as importantly, Eargo's hearing aids seem more like consumer earbuds than Class 1 medical devices: They're easy to use, thanks to Bluetooth. You can adjust them via a mobile app and even charge in a friendly, attractive case. From now through March 4, , no promo code or coupon required. That's $400 off the list price and ties the lowest price we've ever seen on this model. It can also be financed for as little as $118 per month.

To be clear, that's $400 off for the pair of hearing aids and all the bundled accessories. If you're thinking in earbud terms that might sound like a lot of money, but hearing-aid wearers are used to seeing substantially higher prices. In fact, it's not unusual to pay about this much for each individual earbud rather than the complete set. But despite the far more affordable price, the Neo HiFi aids are designed to deliver really high sound quality, with features such as wind-noise reduction and feedback cancellation.

They're also fully invisible in-ear buds, relying on a "flexi palm design," meaning little treelike spikes that position the buds in your ear.

Eargo offers a number of year-round discount programs for military, health care and federal workers:

