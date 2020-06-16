Save $400 on a loaded Gigabyte Aero laptop at Amazon

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Gigabyte Aero 15 won an Editors' Choice Award last fall on the strength of its excellent OLED display and its wealth of color-management tools. These features make the Aero 15 a winner for creative pros, but it also has a few items that will draw the attention of gamers. It features RGB keyboard lighting along with software for monitoring speeds and temperatures and optimizing networking bandwidth to minimize latency. And, importantly, it also offers GPUs from Nvidia's GeForce GTX and RTX lines.

About the only thing we didn't like about it was the placement of the webcam and its subpar battery life. You'll need an external webcam to achieve a more flattering angle for your Zoom calls, and you won't be able to stray too far from a power outlet. Then again, creative pros and gamers stay plugged in most of the time anyway during their work or play.

Read more: Best laptops of 2020

You can take a look at all of the , but two in particular caught my eye. Let's have a look.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Gigabyte Aero 15 (model SA-7US5130SH): $1,499

Save $400

This model features the ninth-gen Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. You get a 512GB SSD for storage, and the 15.6-inch OLED display boasts a 4K resolution. You'll find a $1,399 model on Amazon's site, but it offers half the memory and half the storage capacity -- doubling both is well with the extra $100.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (model) XA-7US5130SP): $2,090

Save $409

The GeForce GTX 1660 graphics in the above configuration provide enough pixel-pushing power for most creative pros, but gamers are likely to want a GPU from Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX line. Not only do RTX graphics offer more power than the previous GTX series, but they also support ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. This configuration is currently at its lowest price ever and offers the ninth-gen Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It features the GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, which is the middle chip in the RTX line. Often, a laptop with RTX 2060 graphics offers the most bang for your buck, but the RTX 2060-based Aero 15 is currently only $190 less than this RTX 2070-based model, which isn't enough of a difference to step down to the budget card in the RTX series. I'd stretch and grab this RTX 2070-based config unless the RTX 2060 comes down lower than its current $1,899 price.