Save $40 when you step up to the Microsoft Elite Series 2 controller

Microsoft

We all remain bitterly disappointed by the Xbox Series X -- or more to the point, in our inability to buy one. One way to feel a little better about that is to reward yourself by upgrading your Xbox One controller. The Microsoft Elite Series 2 is the Ferrari of controllers, usually priced at $180. But right now you can get the from Daily Steals when you use promo code CNETMSEC at checkout. This is a refurb, but comes in retail packaging and should look, feel and play like new.

The Elite Series 2 features adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. There's an enormous amount of customization possible thanks to new interchangeable components like thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style -- and you can extensively remap buttons in the Xbox Accessories app. You can save up to three custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly. It also offers about 40 hours of battery life between charges.

