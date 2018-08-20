Rick Broida/CNET

Regular readers know of my fondness for the Goolsky TB-802, a simple indoor drone with a gesture remote. (Still a killer deal at just $18, FYI.) If you like the idea of that kind of controller but want something a little more substantial (read: outdoor-friendly), I've got just the thing.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, EachineDirect (via Amazon) has the Eachine E56 folding drone is just $29.99 with promo code BKGBU5C6. It currently sells for $50 and has never dipped below $40.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

There's a bit of a learning curve here, yes, which I think explains some of the more negative reviews. I flew the E56 around my yard a few times and had a lot of fun with it. The remote's four function buttons aren't labeled, which is annoying, but I like the three speed options, altitude-hold feature and sturdy carrying case.

As with most small drones, don't expect more than 6 to 7 minutes of flight time. If you're so inclined, buy a couple spare batteries (here's two for $11). Also, don't expect high-quality video: In my tests, it was jerky or flatout didn't work. But you can capture some decent aerial photos, which is more than I can say for the cameraless, indoor-only Goolsky. (Both functions require the companion app, and you can use that app to fly the drone as well, if you decide you don't like remote.)

This is a nice option for kids and novice fliers. Both should definitely take this outside, though, as the drone has no blade-guards for safer indoor flight.

Now Playing: Watch this: These drones could replace fireworks

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more.

Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!