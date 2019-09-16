Livekick

My body needs yoga; my brain has a hard time with it. The handful of classes I've taken proved frustrating because I didn't know what I was doing and couldn't pause to ask questions or get assistance. (It's all but impossible to do downward-dog and look around to see if you're doing it right.) I've tried some streaming-video yoga classes, but even the so-called beginner ones assumed way too much knowledge on my part and moved too fast for my liking.

Thus I was eager to try Livekick, which pairs you with a personal trainer for 30-minute fitness or yoga sessions. These are live, one-on-one, private classes conducted via webcam, phone or tablet. So not only can I do them from just about anywhere, I can set up a schedule that works for me, rather than trying to shoehorn into a studio schedule. Best of all, if I need help doing (or just understanding) a pose, I can get it!

I recommend starting with the Rise plan, which includes a two-week free trial and one weekly session. After that trial, the service costs $32 per week -- though you'll pay only $19.20 per week for the first two months. In case you're curious, a real-world private session with a personal trainer typically costs $25-50 for 30 minutes.

I tested Livekick using an iPad, wireless earbuds and the service's iOS app. (Android and webcam users will use a browser.) If you're connecting via a phone or tablet (I highly recommend the latter for its larger screen), you'll need some kind of stand. Remember, this is a two-way live video session; think Skype or FaceTime, but with exercise.

Actually, the best setup might be a laptop plugged into a TV, because I found that even with my 10-inch tablet, I had a hard time seeing the trainer, as I needed to position myself far enough away that she could see me doing my poses.

After you choose an instructor, you set up your first session, which starts with a brief discuss-your-goals chat. I'll admit I found the experience a little weird at first. You're meeting a total stranger over video, then jumping right into a workout (or, in my case, yoga session). My first instructor was great, although she was based halfway around the world, and the audio-video quality wasn't superb. She spent probably 45 minutes with me, and it was nice to be able to pause and ask questions.

The whole idea of Livekick is to build up a relationship with your trainer so he/she can work with you toward achieving your goals. But you can switch trainers if you want, and I did so for my second session, if only to find someone U.S.-based for sake of connectivity. (Sure enough, no audio-video issues this time.) This is also great because if you don't particularly like the trainer you've chosen, you can "break up" with him or her without the usual in-person awkwardness.

If you're like me and have any number of challenges with fitness -- finding a time that works, getting personalized assistance, etc. -- Livekick is definitely worth a look.

