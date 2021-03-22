Save $40 on the nearly perfect Flexispot ergonomic office chair

FlexiSpot

I'm currently testing a bunch of low-price office chairs ($100 and less -- stay tuned for that roundup), and it didn't take me long to realize that this is one place where you just can't cheap out. If you have to sit at a desk for long stretches, it's worth spending a little more to get a high-quality chair.

How much more? Don't worry, I'm not talking Herman Miller money. In fact, I found an excellent chair and managed to score you an exclusive discount: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the with promo code CNET30. It retails for $270; this is the lowest price anywhere.

The Soutien ticks pretty much every important desk-chair box. It has a tilting mesh back, a comfy seat, a nifty-looking headrest and a lumbar cushion with three height-adjustment options.

And speaking of adjustments, the arms are amazing: You can adjust the height, depth, angle and even width. The seat can also adjust forward and back, which I find invaluable for getting the overall "fit" that works best for me.

However, I'm six feet tall, and the maximum seat height for this chair is 19.7 inches. That's about two inches below my preferred height, at least for my current desk setup. I'm a bit puzzled by this, because nearly every other chair I've tested can hit 21 inches or more.

So here's my advice: If you're six feet or taller, you might prefer a different chair. But if you're shorter than that, you should find the Soutien an excellent addition to your workspace. I genuinely love it; I just wish it would let me sit a little higher.

