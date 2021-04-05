Save 40% on the Klipsch T5 II waterproof true wireless earbuds

Klipsch

Klipsch has a knack for making gorgeous audio gear, and the Klipsch T5 II true wireless earbuds are no exception. They look nothing short of stunning -- especially that gorgeous brushed-metal case. A modest update to the T5, these earbuds debuted only last year and feature various improvements to the sound, styling and ergonomics. If the $200 price tag has put you off, here's a deal: You can get the with promo code CNET733321 at checkout. That's a savings of $80, and even trounces the price at Amazon right now by $60. There's a reason this price is so low -- they're refurbished and come with a 90-day manufacturer warranty.

The charging case isn't the only reason to be interested in the Klipsch T5 II. The buds are tiny and lightweight, and offer robust IP67 water- and particle-resistance. There are six different ear tips in the box, so you should have no trouble getting a comfortable fit. You get about 32 hours of battery life in total -- eight hours in the buds and another 24 hours from the charging case.

No matter how attractive you think they look, keep in mind these probably aren't AirPods Pro killers -- there's no active noise cancellation under the hood. But they do offer a transparency mode that lets you bleed ambient sound into your audio so you can maintain better situational awareness.

This deal will run while supplies last, so if you're intrigued, head over to UntilGone while there's still some inventory left.

