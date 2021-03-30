Save 40% on Eggtronic's 20,000-mAh fast-charging Laptop Power Bank

Eggtronic

Every few days I run across a discounted power bank, but I don't share most of those deals because they're just not interesting enough. After all, your typical 10,000-mAh charger is a dime a dozen. But what about an ultra-fast 20,000-mAh power bank with three outputs and the ability to deliver up to 63 watts of total power to one or more devices? Throw a soft fabric finish on the top and bottom and add a digital display, and you have a winner. I'm describing the Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank, which usually sells for $70. Right now you can save 40% -- get the when you use promo code POWERUP40 at checkout. That's $42 to your door with free shipping.

I've been using this power bank for a few days and I've found it performs as well as any power bank I've ever tested, while also having a premium feel that makes it a joy to pack in a bag and take out of the house. The Eggtronic measures 7x4x0.5 inches, tips the scales at just over a pound and has a soft fabric finish on the top and bottom. A status button on the side wakes up a hexagonal digital display that shows the percent of battery remaining.

All the ports -- a USB-C in-out and pair of Quick Charge 3.0 USB-A outputs -- are found at one end of the battery. You can charge three devices at once if you want to, and there's a total of 63 watts available in total to be shared among them. The power bank can charge almost any PD laptop, though Einova doesn't advise using it with a MacBook Pro due to its "excessive power requirements."

I connected it to a MacBook Pro and it worked fine, but as Einova warned, I found that it did run down pretty quickly. But otherwise it was eager to charge everything I had, including an iPad, another PD laptop, iPhone and Pixel 5. The power bank turns itself on automatically when it senses a load and turns itself off when the gadget is topped off. A dot appears in the display next to the power remaining to indicate that the battery is charging something. It's all pretty elegant and effortless.

What's it missing? Not much. At 20,000-mAh, it's close to the maximum capacity you can carry on a plane (that's 27,000-mAh) and charges fast with the status clearly labeled. The box contains a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A adapter. The only thing Einova could plausibly add would be Qi wireless charging, especially since pretty much any phone can fit comfortably on top. Interested in making this your main power source when you head out of the house? This $28-off deal is good through the end of June.

