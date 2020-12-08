David Carnoy/CNET

'Tis the season for conference calls. For most of the year, we've been taking calls at home on our smartphone, AirPods and whatever other bits of audio gadgetry we have lying around the house. One way to amp up the audio quality is to get a speakerphone that's designed expressly for calls. Right now, you can get the . That's nearly 40% off the regular price of $210 -- and the all-time lowest price on this speakerphone.

In CNET's recent roundup of the best speakerphones for working from home, David Carnoy called the eMeet M2 the best premium speakerphone for under $200, complimenting its feature set and audio quality ("It plays louder than you'd think for its size," Carnoy said).

The M2 has four microphones for capturing audio in all directions and has acoustic echo dampening and noise reduction built in. You can plug it directly into your PC or laptop, or insert the wireless dongle to connect it to your phone via Bluetooth. It's available in black or gray, and the deal applies to both finishes.