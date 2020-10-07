If you are not ready or unable to plunk down for a gaming PC with one of Nvidia's new RTX 3000 series cards, then check out a much more affordable option at Newegg that still offers plenty of power. The ABS Gladiator Gaming PC is currently on sale for $1,150 with a sizable $350 discount. You'll need to hurry, however, because this deal expires today (Wed., Oct. 7) at 11:59 p.m. PT.
This ABS Gladiator Gaming PC configuration features the ninth-gen Intel Core i7 9700F CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics. That's a lot of CPU and GPU for the money. Also on board is a 512GB SSD of speedy storage with room to add another drive to expand the storage capacity. And with a 600-watt power supply, you've got the overhead needed when the time comes to upgrade to an RTX 3000-series GPU.
It all comes housed in the Deepcool Matrexx 50 mid-tower case that features tempered glass side and front panels and room for an E-ATX motherboard.
Save $120 on a curved gaming display
Need an inexpensive monitor to go with your new gaming PC? Newegg has a 31.5-inch curved display from Acer marked down by $120 to bring its price to a very reasonable $200. The Acer ED322QR features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. It also features AMD FreeSync for smooth, tear-free visuals, and you should note that FreeSync is compatible with Nvidia GPUs as long as you use a DisplayPort connection.
At its $200 sale price, the display is $59 less than you'll find it on Amazon. This deal also ends Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Discuss: Save $350 on an ABS Gladiator gaming PC at Newegg
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.