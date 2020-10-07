Save $350 on an ABS Gladiator gaming PC at Newegg

Newegg

If you are not ready or unable to plunk down for a gaming PC with one of Nvidia's new RTX 3000 series cards, then check out a much more affordable option at Newegg that still offers plenty of power. The ABS Gladiator Gaming PC is currently on sale for $1,150 with a sizable $350 discount. You'll need to hurry, however, because this deal expires today (Wed., Oct. 7) at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This ABS Gladiator Gaming PC configuration features the ninth-gen Intel Core i7 9700F CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics. That's a lot of CPU and GPU for the money. Also on board is a 512GB SSD of speedy storage with room to add another drive to expand the storage capacity. And with a 600-watt power supply, you've got the overhead needed when the time comes to upgrade to an RTX 3000-series GPU.

It all comes housed in the Deepcool Matrexx 50 mid-tower case that features tempered glass side and front panels and room for an E-ATX motherboard.

Save $120 on a curved gaming display

Newegg

Need an inexpensive monitor to go with your new gaming PC? Newegg has a 31.5-inch curved display from Acer marked down by $120 to bring its price to a very reasonable $200. The Acer ED322QR features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. It also features AMD FreeSync for smooth, tear-free visuals, and you should note that FreeSync is compatible with Nvidia GPUs as long as you use a DisplayPort connection.

At its $200 sale price, the display is $59 less than . This deal also ends Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. PT.