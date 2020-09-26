Save $35 on Samsung's kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Bud Live true wireless earbuds

Juan Garzon / CNET

I hate that we seem to have to compare all true wireless earbuds to Apple's AirPods, but in this case the comparison really is apt. Samsung's noise-canceling Galaxy Bud Live is clearly going toe-to-toe with the AirPods Pro. Priced at $170, it's at a fraction of the AirPod Pro's $250 pricetag. And right now that fraction is even smaller than usual: At Woot, you can get the . That's close to half the price of AirPods Pro.

The Galaxy Bud Live has a genuinely unique design -- shaped like kidney beans, I've heard them referred to as Galaxy Beans, and they are intended to sit in your ears rather than get inserted in your ear canal. This is one of those Your Mileage May Vary scenarios, but a lot of people seem to prefer the ergonomics of the beans, including CNET's David Carnoy. CNET's Lexy Savvides sort-of-but-doesn't-entirely agree, saying, "while they fit much better than the AirPods, overall they didn't feel more comfortable."

Fit aside, the Buds Live boast great sound, active noise cancellation and about 8 hours of battery life. They also include features you won't find in AirPods, like a low-latency gaming mode and support for Bixby, Samsung's voice assistant.

This sale is today only -- while supplies last -- so if you want to nab Samsung's take on AirPods Pro, you don't have a lot of time to do it.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.