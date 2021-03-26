Save 34% on LG's phenomenal CX-series OLED TV and get a free $300 gift card

LG

The battle over TV image quality is over, and OLED won. Yes, there are some truly outstanding LED TVs out there, but if you have the money, OLED delivers black levels, expansive contrast and off-angle viewing performance that are pretty much impossible to achieve with LED. And one of the best-reviewed OLED sets at CNET has been the LG CX, which David Katzmaier described as "the picture against which all other TVs are measured." It's not TV sale season right now, but if you're in the market, you can pocket a , which is 34% off the regular price.

The regular price for the LG OLED77CXPUA is $5,000, but it's marked down to $3,297 fairly broadly -- that's the selling price at Amazon, for example. But only BuyDig is also tossing in a $300 gift card (that I could find, at any rate) making this a pretty sweet deal. How long will the deal last? Beats me, so you probably shouldn't dilly-dally.

The TV itself is one of CNET's favorites right now. Katzmaier said "After reviewing the CX and a handful of other TVs this year, I can say with confidence that the CX is the best." He admired its true black levels and infinite contrast, but also cited the TV's app support -- delivered through LG's WebOS smart operating system -- and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. It has four HDMI ports, three USB and pretty much everything else you can think of, including composite, optical and Ethernet inputs. You can learn more by reading CNET's review of the LG CX OLED TV.

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest deal.

