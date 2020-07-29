Save 33% on a gaming fantasy with this 43-inch curved monitor

Lenovo

Ultrawide curved monitors are still rare enough that they turn heads. Literally, because at 40 inches or more, you have to turn your head to take it all in. But ultrawide displays are increasingly popular alternatives to standard monitors and side-by-side dual monitors. The Lenovo Legion Y44w-10 is a real beast at 43.4 inches, and right now you can get the at Microsoft.

The Legion is 33% off the regular price of $1,199, which is a significant savings, even compared to Amazon, .

This much is true: 43 inches is a lot of screen estate. It's nearly as large as a pair of 24-inch monitors positioned side by side, and it's filled with 3,840x1,200 pixels. Of course, it's also curved, with a rating of 1800R -- which means the curve is a segment of a circle with a radius of 1,800mm. That's a relatively aggressive curve, especially compared to other ultrawide monitors with a gentler 3000R curvature. The monitor has a slew of ports -- two USB-C ports, one HDMI, and a DisplayPort connection.

Behind the scenes, the monitor is actually a pair of VA panels, which suggests it should have about the same color gamut and brightness as a typical IPS panel, but slightly better contrast ratio. The 144Hz refresh rate lets this monitor offer AMD FreeSync 2 support for tear-free gaming.

I could not find a lot of reviews of this monitor online, so if you have any experience with it, I'd love to hear your thoughts. In the meantime, this deal should be in effect until the end of September, or while supplies last.

