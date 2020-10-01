Save $327 on Alienware's sexy Aurora R9 gaming desktop

Dell

PC gaming has rarely been more popular than it is now, what with the pandemic and all. If you're limping along with old hardware or just looking for an alternative to consoles, Dell has a deal that might be just the ticket.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code 50OFF699. That, combined with another coupon (FSAWDEAL05) that should get automatically applied at checkout, saves you a total of $327.

The Aurora is kind of a stunner, bringing a refreshing futuristic design alternative to the boring beige and black towers of yesteryear. Thankfully, that form is not without function: There's room inside to add more RAM or storage, plus a tool-less chassis that allows for easy graphics card swapping.

The standard loadout looks like this: ninth-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of HyperX DDR4 RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. That's ample horsepower for most games, though I can see where you might want to double up on the RAM (something you can't do at the time of purchase, alas).

This should also do quite well with Microsoft's new Flight Simulator, though, again, a RAM bump should be in your upgrade plans.

In my experience, Dell deals tend to be pretty short-lived. If something like this is on your wish list, I'd act fast.

Your thoughts?

Save up to 43% on JBL audio gear

Sarah Tew/CNET

In the market for a Bluetooth speaker? Some true wireless earbuds? How about a gaming headset to go with that Alienware system? There's a sale you might want to check out: For a limited time, Amazon is cutting .

A few highlights here include the JBL Clip 3 speaker for $39.95 (save $30), the JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds for $99.95 (save $50) and the JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset for $49.95 (save $30).

A lot of the items are available in different styles and colors, so be sure to check the entire deal page; everything's a bit scattered around.

Read more: JBL Clip 3 review: A top-notch waterproof travel speaker

Hey, have you signed up for Cheapskate text alerts yet? Do it right here:

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.