Save $300 on laptops from HP, MSI or Samsung at Best Buy

Best Buy currently has a number of laptops on sale with discounts that can save you as much as $300. We've picked out four computers with the maximum savings. They range from $1,000 convertible laptops from HP and Samsung to a $1,700 gaming powerhouse from MSI. And these aren't last year's models. No, these are current configurations with modern components. Let's have a look at this quartet of laptops on sale at Best Buy.

Joshua Goldman/CNET The Spectre x360 is one of our favorite two-in-one convertibles for its premium styling, light weight and long battery life. This model features the 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a roomy 512GB solid-state drive with 32GB of Optane memory. The CPU delivers Intel Iris Plus graphics, an upgraded version of Intel's integrated GPU. The 13-inch touchscreen can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode and features a crisp 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. Read our HP Spectre x360 13 (2019) review.

This same HP Spectre x360 model costs less on Amazon, where it's currently .

Sarah Tew/CNET This 13-inch Samsung convertible has an older CPU than the HP above, but double the RAM. It features the eighth-gen Core i7-8565U chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This Spectre x360 model costs $500 more than the one above, but it upgrades you to a 4K OLED screen, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD with 32GB of Optane memory. It has the same 10th-gen Core i7 CPU as the above model with Intel Iris Plus graphics. Read our HP Spectre x360 13 (2019) review.