Save $300 on laptops from HP, MSI or Samsung at Best Buy

Best Buy currently has a number of laptops on sale with discounts that can save you as much as $300. We've picked out four computers with the maximum savings. They range from $1,000 convertible laptops from HP and Samsung to a $1,700 gaming powerhouse from MSI. And these aren't last year's models. No, these are current configurations with modern components. Let's have a look at this quartet of laptops on sale at Best Buy.
Read more: Best laptops of 2020
The Spectre x360 is one of our favorite two-in-one convertibles for its premium styling, light weight and long battery life. This model features the 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a roomy 512GB solid-state drive with 32GB of Optane memory. The CPU delivers Intel Iris Plus graphics, an upgraded version of Intel's integrated GPU. The 13-inch touchscreen can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode and features a crisp 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. Read our HP Spectre x360 13 (2019) review.
This same HP Spectre x360 model costs less on Amazon, where it's currently selling for $934.
This 13-inch Samsung convertible has an older CPU than the HP above, but double the RAM. It features the eighth-gen Core i7-8565U chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
This Spectre x360 model costs $500 more than the one above, but it upgrades you to a 4K OLED screen, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD with 32GB of Optane memory. It has the same 10th-gen Core i7 CPU as the above model with Intel Iris Plus graphics. Read our HP Spectre x360 13 (2019) review.
This 15.6-inch gaming laptop features the ninth-gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, a whopping 32GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's current RTX lineup and offers ray tracing and 6GB of VRAM. (Ray tracing reproduces how light behaves in the real world, improving shadows and reflections to give games a more photorealistic look and immersive feel.) For storage, the laptop has a 512GB SSD.
