Not everybody wants Bluetooth headphones. Some don't like the loss of audio fidelity. Some don't like dealing with pairing issues, outdoor audio drops, another device to keep charged and so on.

I was reminded of this recently when I asked my Twitter followers if they'd like to see a deal on wired 'phones for Apple devices. I expected a loud "meh," but what I got was an overwhelming "yes!"

I aim to please. For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Thore V100 wired in-ear headphones with MFi-certified Lightning connector for $20.98 with promo code MHP57CL2. It's available in black or white -- or pink via this link. Regular price: $29.97.

These in-ear buds come with three tip sizes to help you get the optimal fit. You also get inline controls (play-pause and volume) that include a microphone for voice calls. Thore supplies a carrying case and 12-month warranty.

Prefer to go over the ear? You can get the Thore V200 closed-back DJ headphones with for $32.49 when you clip the "extra 5-percent savings" coupon on the product page and then apply promo code MHP57CL2 at checkout.

These foldable headphones have big, cushy earcups and two removable cords: One Lightning, one 6.5mm-3.5mm DJ aux cable. The latter allows you to plug into a mixer if that's your thing.

As with the V100, you get a 12-month warranty.

User reviews on both models are few, but quite positive overall. If you need new 'phones for your newer Apple device because it lacks a headphone jack, here's your chance to score a solid discount.

