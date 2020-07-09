Save 30% on a 4-pack of Treatlife smart light switches

Treatlife

Virtually every light in my house is a smart light. A combination of smart bulbs and smart switches lets me operate the lights in every room, hallway and closet via voice command or mobile app. That experience has taught me an important lesson: It can be pretty expensive to replace all the bulbs and switches in your home. Thankfully, I can ease that pain a little. Right now you can get a when you combine the coupon on the product page with the Cheapskate-exclusive discount code FOR1CNET at checkout. Regularly $48, this saves you $15.

This single-pole switch provides a standard on/off control for any light fixture or overhead fan. The switch has a soft glow to help you find it in the dark, and it's compatible with existing 1-gang, 2-gang and 3-gang standard wall plates.

It connects directly to your 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network, so you don't need a hub to set it up. The app includes automation through countdown timers, scheduled lighting, vacation mode and other features. The switches work with Treatlife's mobile app and can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant.

The deal runs through the end of the month -- or while supplies last.