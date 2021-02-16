Save 30% on this back and neck massager you can use in the car for a therapeutic commute

Arealer

Percussive massage guns are all the rage these days, but there's nothing like a deep-tissue massage pillow. Crank up the heat, turn on the kneading mode and let its weird little fingers work their magic on your neck and shoulder muscles. If that sounds good to you, here's a nice little deal: Usually priced at $40, you can get this when you clip the coupon on the product page and apply promo code 4NA7XEV2 at checkout.

This massage pillow is covered in a breathable mesh fabric and has four moving nodes that knead your muscles like fingers. It has an optional heating mode and can be used all over your body -- it's shaped to fit behind your neck, back and shoulders, but you can apply it to your thighs and calves or arms as well. It plugs into an AC power connector and comes with a car adapter, so you can use your commute to apply a massage on the go.

Sold by Fusee, this deal should run through Saturday, Feb. 20.

