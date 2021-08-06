Save $30 on the Rise of Skywalker LEGO Millennium Falcon kit

lego

Never pay full price for lego kits, even the really cool ones. As much fun as a day building lego creations can be, these larger kits always go on sale eventually. This Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker kit is a perfect example. This kit has remained full price for longer than most, but now you can have your own Millennium Falcon on a shelf in your home for $130.

In addition to the core Falcon kit, this lego bundle comes with seven minifigs from the story. And best of all, none of them are the main characters you typically see in the other kits, so it's unlikely you have these already. Chief among them is old Lando Calrissian, who is more difficult to find in minifig form than most of the others. It's a solid addition to any lego collection, a great way to spend an afternoon or a cool gift to give to a loved one.