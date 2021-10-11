Save 30% on select hair appliances at Target today

Target

Target's Deal Days is here to help you so you can have your hair looking its best with defined curls, sculpted waves and absolute shine. This offer is available in stores and online, but it is only valid until tomorrow, Oct. 12. While most hair appliances are relatively inexpensive, we all know that there are as many hair appliances as there are hair styles, so getting your hands on a couple of these hair tools can give you a new look.

The is my favorite among the hair tools available during this deal. Why? Because straightening and reducing frizz is challenging for my thick 4C hair. The paddle brush smooths my hair without ripping it out, and it reduces the time I spend blowing it out before continuing with the rest of my hair care routine. Make your way over to Target as soon as possible to take advantage of this offer before it expires. And, if you're looking for additional Target deals, check out this article for even more discounts.