Save 30% on four-packs of TreatLife smart switches

It's only a matter of time before the Robot Apocalypse. In the meantime, I plan to get as much productivity out of my tech as possible before the inevitable uprising. Case in point: Virtually every light in my house is a smart light. A combination of smart bulbs and smart switches let me operate the lights in every room, hallway and closet via voice command or mobile app. That experience has taught me an important lesson -- it can be pretty expensive to replace all the bulbs or switches in your home. I can ease that pain a little: Right now you can get four-packs of Treatlife smart light switches for 30% off. Depending on the switch, you can save between $16 and $22 when you use discount code FORCNET30 at checkout.

There are three different types of switches on sale: standard on/off single-pole switches, single pole dimmer switches and three-way switches that are designed for lights that can be operated from two different locations. All three switches connect to your home network via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, work with a mobile app, and are voice controllable via Alexa and Google Assistant. And all three of these are highly reviewed smart switches with an Amazon's Choice rating.

Treatlife This single-pole switch provides a standard on/off control for a light fixture or overhead fan. The switch has a soft glow to help you find it in the dark. It's compatible with existing 1-gang, 2-gang and 3-gang standard wall plates and requires a neutral wire. It sets up without a smart hub -- it connects directly to your 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. The app includes automation through countdown timers, scheduled lighting, vacation mode and more. Regularly priced at $53, you can get this four-pack for $16 off right now if you apply coupon code FORCNET30 at checkout.

Treatlife This single-pole dimmer switch provides a variable dimmer for a light fixture. The switch has a soft glow to help you find it in the dark. It's compatible with existing 1-gang, 2-gang and 3-gang standard wall plates and requires a neutral wire. It sets up without a smart hub -- it connects directly to your 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. The app includes automation through countdown timers, scheduled lighting, vacation mode and more. Regularly priced at $74, you can get this four-pack for $22 off right now if you apply coupon code FORCNET30 at checkout.

Treatlife This three-pole switch provides a standard on/off control for a light fixture or overhead fan and is ideal for fixtures that you can control from two different locations. The switch has a soft glow to help you find it in the dark. It's compatible with existing 1-gang, 2-gang and 3-gang standard wall plates and requires a neutral wire. It sets up without a smart hub -- it connects directly to your 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. The app includes automation through countdown timers, scheduled lighting, vacation mode and more. Regularly priced at $70, you can get this four-pack for $21 off right now if you apply coupon code FORCNET30 at checkout.

