Save $30 on Anker's new portable Bluetooth speakerphone

Raise your hand if you've been here before: You're dialed into the company meeting, and you put your phone on speaker so you can do other things while listening in. But the sound quality is terrible, both for you and the people at the other end. That's no surprise; your phone has to rely on one tiny microphone and two (at best) tiny speakers.

Want to make these calls suck way, way less? Pick up a Bluetooth speakerphone, one that's expressly designed for this purpose. Anker just unveiled such a product, and I've got an exclusive deal on it: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page $20-off coupon and then apply promo code CNETCONF at checkout. Total savings: $30.

The PowerConf can connect to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth 5.0, but also has a USB-C option in case you want a laptop hookup. It works for just about any kind of call, including FaceTime, Skype, Zoom and so on.

As noted, this represents a huge improvement over your phone's speakerphone capabilities. It incorporates a six-microphone array that effectively provides 360-degree omnidirectional audio capture, while at the same time reducing background noise. That means everyone can be heard regardless of where they're sitting. Anker recommends this for groups of up to eight people.

As an added perk, the PowerConf is portable, offering up to 24 hours of call time via its 6,700-mAh rechargeable battery. And it doubles as a power bank: There's a USB port you can use to top off your phone or another mobile device.

I haven't tried this myself, but it has a 4.3-star averaging rating from about 40 buyers. Curiously, and annoyingly, Fakespot indicates a large proportion of questionable ratings, while ReviewMeta says 100% are legit. My take: Anker makes good gear. If you're interested in something like this, try it. Don't like it? Return it.

Your thoughts?

Add LED night-lighting to 5 electrical outlets for $15

I love things that are simple, inexpensive and effective. For example, you know how your outlet covers just sit there and do nothing? What if you could turn five of them into automatic night lights for just $15? You can: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has this . That's after applying promo code CNETPLUG at checkout.

Available for either rounded or square outlets, these covers are a snap to install. Just unscrew the old one, pop on the new one (making sure the contacts touch the outlet's lower screw terminals), then replace the screws. Once it gets dark, the three embedded down-facing LEDs light up.

Take note: Those LEDs aren't especially bright; these are night lights in the true sense of the word. Also, when I first tried installing one, I didn't think it was working. I covered the tiny light-sensor with my thumb and nothing happened. But then I used my hand to cover more of the bottom of the cover and the LEDs came right on.

These would be great for a kid's room, hallway, bathroom or the like -- anyplace you just need a little bit of night-light action. They're simple, inexpensive and effective.

