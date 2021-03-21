Save $250 on the Ecovacs Deebot T5 combo robot vacuum and mop with laser navigation5

How to help the AAPI community Apple CEO Tim Cook to testify at Epic Fortnite trial iOS 15 rumors Stimulus check update Best live TV streaming service March Madness 2021
Save $250 on the Ecovacs Deebot T5 combo robot vacuum and mop with laser navigation

The T5, equipped with multi-floor mapping, no-go zones and a three-hour battery is marked down to $350.

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T5.

Robot vacuums are supposed to make your life more convenient, not less convenient -- that's why it's easy to hate robo-vacs that have poor navigation or require a lot of hand-holding to its job. Ecovacs' popular Deebot Ozmo T5 is smarter than that. It's a two-in-one vacuum and mop that gets great online reviews for its navigation smarts, convenience and autonomy. Right now you can get the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T5 for $350, a $250 discount from its usual price. There's no promo code or coupon clicking required. 

Unlike some two-in-one robo-vacs, the T5 can vacuum and mop simultaneously. I've tested more than a handful of vacuums that need to be reconfigured for mopping, and once equipped with the mop pad, can't vacuum until that's removed. The T5 smartly does both and can automatically recognize rugs and carpets, avoiding them while mopping and automatically doubling suction power when vacuuming. 

It also has a laser navigation system for creating accurate floor plan maps of your home. It can map and automatically recognize multiple floors, so you can send it to clean a specific room automatically. You can set up virtual boundaries and custom cleaning assignments using the mobile app. And you can give voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant as well. 

Ecovacs says the vacuum can run for about three hours between charges. Don't look for automatic object recognition and avoidance, though; models like the Deebot T8 and higher are equipped with cameras. 

