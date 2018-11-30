Ashley Esqueda

Not quite a year ago, I did something boneheaded: I bought eyeglasses from a retail store. That's just always how I'd done it, and I went to this place because it's affiliated with our healthcare insurance.

Because I now wear progressive lenses (curse you, old eyes!), the grand total was well over $600 -- and that was after the (admittedly paltry) insurance assist. Even worse, the lenses somehow got scuffed a couple months ago, and the store wouldn't do anything about it. ($600 and I don't get even a year of protection?)

Never again. Like, never. Sure, I'll always see an eye doctor to get an updated prescription, but when it comes time for ordering frames and lenses, I'm going online. Which I did recently for my replacement pair, and which ended up costing me one-sixth the price -- with even more lens bells and whistles.

Want to dip your eyeballs into the online-eyeglasses waters? Here's a chance to save even more: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get an extra 25 percent off at Eyewear Insight with coupon code Cheap25. (The code is good through the end of the year, just in case you need to time to get a new prescription.)

At first glance, Eyewear Insight may look similar to other online eyewear stores. Indeed, it offers a wide variety of frames, excellent filtering options to help narrow your choices and some decidedly low prices: Most frames sell for $28, and your lenses include anti-reflective, anti-scratch (thank you) and UV coatings. Elsewhere, these add-ons typically cost extra.

I also admire the company's origin story and, er, vision. Owner and co-founder Evie Seifu came to the US from Ethiopia, studied fashion and uses that experience to help select the most stylish frames. She hand-writes a thank-you note to each and every customer and promises exceptional customer service: If you need help before or after your purchase, you'll have it.

Eyewear Insight also offers a school-fundraising program that will donate 10 percent of all sales to your school. I admire the hell out of that.

Whether you're looking for new glasses, a backup pair, simple readers or blue light-blocking computer glasses, give this shop a try. And save an extra 25 percent when you do.

Bonus deal: Your next kitchen purchase should be an air fryer, right? Maybe not: The hot (heh) appliance right now is the air-fryer oven, which more closely resembles a toaster oven but offers convection-cooking goodness.

And this might be the one to grab: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the Farberware 6-Quart Digital XL Air Fryer Oven for $59 shipped (plus tax). Regular price: $109.

Unlike drawer-style air fryers, this oven has a viewing window (and lighted interior) so you can see how things are progressing. Because there are two trays, you can fit more chicken cutlets, fish fillets and so on than you can in a drawer.

As for the all-important French fries, the Farberware employs a rotating basket accessory, which should cook your spuds more evenly than a drawer (and without the need to take it out and shake it every five minutes)

On paper, this seems a lot more versatile than an air fryer, and at this price it's a lot cheaper than most 6-quart models. If you've used an air-fryer oven, hit the comments and share your thoughts!

