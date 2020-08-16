Save $25 on the Lenovo Smart Display 7 with Google Assistant

Lenovo

Smart displays like the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub are the new black. After all, if you're already listening to music and giving smart home commands to a gadget on your kitchen counter, why not also use it to see the right way to dice onions? Lenovo has a whole family of smart displays, and right now you can get the , which is 25% off the usual price of $100.

The Lenovo Smart Display 7 looks pretty snazzy and while it borrows heavily from the Nest Hub, the screen has its own aesthetic with a fabric cover below the screen. Inside, it's powered by Google Assistant and has essentially all the same features. It does Google one better, though: equipped with a camera, the Lenovo can be used for video chats. Want to ensure privacy? There's also a physical slider you can use to cover the lens. If you want to know more, read CNET's look at the Lenovo Smart Display 7.

If Best Buy should happen to sell out, you can get this same deal elsewhere -- the at eBay. The product page hides the final price, but it'll be $75 at checkout.

