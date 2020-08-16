CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Trump issues new order to force TikTok sale Apple sued by Epic over Fortnite removal Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Second stimulus check Netflix's The Devil All the Time trailer Avatar creators depart Netflix show
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save $25 on the Lenovo Smart Display 7 with Google Assistant

The 7-inch touchscreen is a lot like Google's Nest Hub but has a camera for video calls and is now just $75.

lenovo
Lenovo

Smart displays like the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub are the new black. After all, if you're already listening to music and giving smart home commands to a gadget on your kitchen counter, why not also use it to see the right way to dice onions? Lenovo has a whole family of smart displays, and right now you can get the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $75, which is 25% off the usual price of $100.

See it at Best Buy

The Lenovo Smart Display 7 looks pretty snazzy and while it borrows heavily from the Nest Hub, the screen has its own aesthetic with a fabric cover below the screen. Inside, it's powered by Google Assistant and has essentially all the same features. It does Google one better, though: equipped with a camera, the Lenovo can be used for video chats. Want to ensure privacy? There's also a physical slider you can use to cover the lens. If you want to know more, read CNET's look at the Lenovo Smart Display 7.

If Best Buy should happen to sell out, you can get this same deal elsewhere -- the Lenovo Smart Display 7 is also available for $75 at eBay. The product page hides the final price, but it'll be $75 at checkout.

See it at eBay

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.