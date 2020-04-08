Save 25% on Simplehuman's touch-free soap dispensers

Simplehuman

Is it time to consider a touch-free soap dispenser? A month ago, I'd have said, "Meh." Now, I'm leaning almost entirely in the other direction, because nearly everything you touch has the potential to spread the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, just finding hand soap in stores is challenging at best. But a dispenser can use refills, which may be easier to come by. With that in mind, here's this: For a limited time, you can . No code required; everything is already discounted.

For as little as $37.50, you can get something like this , which holds eight fluid ounces of liquid soap. Just hold your hand below the nozzle and presto: out comes a squirt.

You can refill it with Simplehuman's own line of soaps, but it also works with any liquid soap, so long as it doesn't contain exfoliants. The company also makes models that handle foaming soaps, as well as ones with rechargeable bases, attached caddies and so on.

The trash cans, meanwhile, start at $75 after the discount.

I've yet to sample any of the Simplehuman soap dispensers, but they have very positive user ratings everywhere you look, including at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and the company's own site.

This is an usually large discount, one that ends April 10. If you're interested in some hands-free gear, this is the time to stock up.

Your thoughts?

